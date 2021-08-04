Eaton Vance Management Grows Stock Holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 29.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,459,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,838,000 after purchasing an additional 559,591 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 168.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 324,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,693,000 after purchasing an additional 203,283 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 284.4% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 86,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,377,000 after acquiring an additional 63,660 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 440.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,586,000 after acquiring an additional 65,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 65,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,458,000 after acquiring an additional 7,328 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IGV opened at $403.53 on Wednesday. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a twelve month low of $123.69 and a twelve month high of $183.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $384.76.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

