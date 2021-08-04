Eaton Vance Management Makes New $187,000 Investment in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM)

Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General American Investors in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General American Investors in the first quarter valued at about $306,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of General American Investors in the first quarter valued at about $499,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 14.5% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 18,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. 22.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GAM opened at $43.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.27. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.76 and a fifty-two week high of $44.25.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

