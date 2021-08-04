Eaton Vance Management Makes New Investment in Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX)

Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Omega Flex by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Omega Flex by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Omega Flex by 23.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Omega Flex by 11.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Omega Flex by 11.1% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 34.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OFLX stock opened at $150.78 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.31 and a beta of 0.36. Omega Flex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.75 and a twelve month high of $193.60.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.97 million during the quarter. Omega Flex had a return on equity of 53.12% and a net margin of 20.11%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is an increase from Omega Flex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Omega Flex Profile

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in the United States and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

