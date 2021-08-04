Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.113 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd.
EVG traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.51. The company had a trading volume of 135,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,599. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a one year low of $11.28 and a one year high of $13.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.33.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Company Profile
