Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.113 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd.

EVG traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.51. The company had a trading volume of 135,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,599. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a one year low of $11.28 and a one year high of $13.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.33.

Get Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.