Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd.

ETB stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.38. 44,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,818. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.55. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $16.97.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It provides current income and gains for capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 29, 2005 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.