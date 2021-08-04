EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Announces Earnings Results

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. EchoStar had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 4.86%.

Shares of NASDAQ SATS traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.56. The company had a trading volume of 17,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,478. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. EchoStar has a 1-year low of $19.75 and a 1-year high of $32.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.86.

Get EchoStar alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EchoStar stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 35.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,921 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.07% of EchoStar worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SATS. Zacks Investment Research raised EchoStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on EchoStar from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised EchoStar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

Featured Article: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.