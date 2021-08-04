EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. EchoStar had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 4.86%.

EchoStar stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.88. 30,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,478. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 0.71. EchoStar has a fifty-two week low of $19.75 and a fifty-two week high of $32.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.86.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SATS. Zacks Investment Research raised EchoStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet raised EchoStar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on EchoStar from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EchoStar stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 35.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,921 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.07% of EchoStar worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 43.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

