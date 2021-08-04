Edgeware Market Capitalization Achieves $26.16 Million (EDG)

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. Edgeware has a market capitalization of $26.16 million and approximately $479,780.00 worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Edgeware coin can now be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Edgeware has traded up 14.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Edgeware alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00062889 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002705 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00015592 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $333.26 or 0.00844346 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00043673 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.27 or 0.00094436 BTC.

About Edgeware

Edgeware is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,351,593,266 coins and its circulating supply is 5,739,941,197 coins. Edgeware’s official message board is commonwealth.im/edgeware . The official website for Edgeware is edgewa.re . Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Buying and Selling Edgeware

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeware should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edgeware using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Edgeware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edgeware and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.