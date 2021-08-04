EDUCare (EKT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.03 Million

EDUCare (CURRENCY:EKT) traded up 14.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. EDUCare has a total market capitalization of $4.03 million and approximately $4.61 million worth of EDUCare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EDUCare coin can currently be purchased for $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, EDUCare has traded 18.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00062552 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002694 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00015567 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.29 or 0.00836035 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.97 or 0.00094139 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00042934 BTC.

EDUCare Profile

EDUCare (CRYPTO:EKT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. EDUCare’s total supply is 724,297,908 coins. EDUCare’s official website is ekt8.io . EDUCare’s official Twitter account is @EKTcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EKT creates a new BlockChain underlying structure that splits Token and DApp , and aims for simplicity、iteration efficiency and security of the distributed application development. By integrating the Bancor Protocol into the public chain structure, the newly-issued pass will acquire stable circulation attributes, the developers only need to pay attention to the business logic of DApp, and everything else will be done by EKT public chain. “

Buying and Selling EDUCare

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDUCare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDUCare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EDUCare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

