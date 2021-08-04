Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Short Interest Up 20.4% in July

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,660,000 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the June 30th total of 5,530,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

EW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.33.

Shares of EW opened at $114.70 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $71.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.23, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.07. Edwards Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $70.92 and a fifty-two week high of $114.74.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $722,082.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 367,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,907,357.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $3,715,257.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 160,716 shares of company stock valued at $16,430,770. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $689,483,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 33.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,990,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,086,493,000 after buying an additional 3,249,102 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1,949.8% in the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,026,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $253,139,000 after buying an additional 2,878,877 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,170,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,938,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 37.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,030,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $420,816,000 after buying an additional 1,381,907 shares during the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

