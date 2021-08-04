EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Acquires 21,481 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 205.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 21,481 shares during the quarter. The Sherwin-Williams comprises 1.6% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $8,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 312.5% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 196.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 74 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 27.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total value of $44,932,838.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 433,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,174,878.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total value of $483,977.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 183,166 shares of company stock worth $52,846,382. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHW traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $296.08. The stock had a trading volume of 9,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,338. The firm has a market cap of $77.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $279.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $213.63 and a 12 month high of $296.09.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.39.

The Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.