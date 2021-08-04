EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Acquires 444 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,526 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $5,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,868,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,493,317,000 after acquiring an additional 143,601 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 8.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,651,415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,146,791,000 after acquiring an additional 361,625 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 5.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,772,038 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,066,852,000 after acquiring an additional 134,384 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.5% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,985,217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,196,643,000 after acquiring an additional 48,640 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 44.3% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,414,461,000 after acquiring an additional 392,446 shares during the period. 58.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,514.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,621.25.

NYSE SHOP traded up $23.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,545.74. 29,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,469,773. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,422.49. The company has a current ratio of 16.55, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $839.40 and a 52 week high of $1,650.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.18 billion, a PE ratio of 78.17, a PEG ratio of 39.59 and a beta of 1.44.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. As a group, analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

