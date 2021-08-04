EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Cuts Stock Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lowered its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $4,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Thomas Bull sold 4,250 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.91, for a total value of $1,351,117.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,598,222.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 2,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.59, for a total transaction of $703,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 226,376 shares of company stock worth $74,508,479. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.75.

Shares of MongoDB stock traded up $5.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $364.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,166. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $346.08. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $186.27 and a one year high of $428.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of -78.58 and a beta of 0.74.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 648.36%. The company had revenue of $181.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

