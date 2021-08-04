EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Grows Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,222 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $358,841,000. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,508,314 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $807,828,000 after purchasing an additional 621,184 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 390,924 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $125,901,000 after purchasing an additional 198,000 shares during the last quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. now owns 340,900 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $109,790,000 after purchasing an additional 173,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 333,033 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $91,259,000 after purchasing an additional 150,016 shares during the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PANW has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $565.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $411.59.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.01, for a total transaction of $4,428,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $790,600.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,546 shares of company stock worth $12,023,300. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PANW traded up $4.28 on Wednesday, reaching $402.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,115. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $377.62. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.34 and a 52-week high of $405.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The company has a market cap of $39.21 billion, a PE ratio of -88.25 and a beta of 1.39.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

