EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Raises Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $4,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 32,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 124,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 49,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,636,000. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.11. The company had a trading volume of 13,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,234. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.51 and a 1-year high of $130.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.14. The stock has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 33.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on EXPD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.50.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, Director Glenn M. Alger sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total value of $19,916,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 4,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total transaction of $486,296.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,834.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 221,488 shares of company stock valued at $27,392,763. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

