EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Raises Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,843 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $2,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SGEN. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagen in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Seagen by 77.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Seagen during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Seagen during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagen alerts:

SGEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Seagen in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.75.

In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.41, for a total transaction of $111,362.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total transaction of $3,961,774.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 113,181 shares of company stock worth $16,467,175 in the last quarter. 27.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Seagen stock traded up $4.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.79. 33,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 835,520. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.82. Seagen Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.20 and a 12 month high of $213.94. The company has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.52 and a beta of 0.83.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.14. Seagen had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 19.02%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.