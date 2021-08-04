Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Sees Large Volume Increase on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $165.00 to $174.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. 142,023 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,972,071 shares.The stock last traded at $138.94 and had previously closed at $144.11.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.42.

In related news, insider Laura Miele sold 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $112,192.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,149,693.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total transaction of $489,393.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,662,963.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,137 shares of company stock valued at $18,720,524 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,479,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 10.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 40,392 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 8.8% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 30,073 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 19.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 196,601 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,614,000 after purchasing an additional 31,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 25.8% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 154,229 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $20,878,000 after purchasing an additional 31,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $40.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.88 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.86.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

