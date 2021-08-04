Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 9.73%. Elevate Credit updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.000-$0.000 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:ELVT traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.51. 787,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,028. Elevate Credit has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $4.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 2.71.
In related news, Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 29,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $96,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 111,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,991.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 198,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total value of $709,773.12. Insiders have sold 812,647 shares of company stock worth $2,925,675 over the last ninety days. 13.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
Elevate Credit Company Profile
Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.
