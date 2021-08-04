Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 9.73%. Elevate Credit updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.000-$0.000 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ELVT traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.51. 787,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,028. Elevate Credit has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $4.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 2.71.

Get Elevate Credit alerts:

In related news, Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 29,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $96,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 111,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,991.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 198,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total value of $709,773.12. Insiders have sold 812,647 shares of company stock worth $2,925,675 over the last ninety days. 13.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Elevate Credit stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) by 78.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,325 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.20% of Elevate Credit worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 35.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Elevate Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevate Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.