Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 132.28% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE LLY traded up $6.48 on Wednesday, reaching $262.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,889,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,745,475. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.23, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.26. Eli Lilly and has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $270.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $228.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $262.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.27.

Eli Lilly and declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 236,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.12, for a total transaction of $60,583,137.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,537,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,798,678,797.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,150,929 shares of company stock valued at $271,409,330. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.