Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Trading 5.9% Higher

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) was up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.27 and last traded at $15.15. Approximately 34,372 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,549,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.30.

Several research firms recently commented on ERJ. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $7.10 price objective on shares of Embraer in a report on Friday, June 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a research note on Friday, May 21st. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Embraer from $9.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Embraer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.60.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Embraer by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,047 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 9,616 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Embraer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in Embraer in the second quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, Bank of Hawaii lifted its position in Embraer by 77.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 55,632 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 24,277 shares during the last quarter. 40.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

