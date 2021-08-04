Emerald Crypto (EMD) Trading Down 29% Over Last 7 Days

Emerald Crypto (CURRENCY:EMD) traded up 8.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 4th. One Emerald Crypto coin can now be bought for $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. Emerald Crypto has a market capitalization of $223,412.89 and approximately $1.00 worth of Emerald Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Emerald Crypto has traded down 29% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 76.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000260 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000040 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Emerald Crypto Coin Profile

Emerald Crypto is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Emerald Crypto’s total supply is 19,117,129 coins. Emerald Crypto’s official website is www.emeraldcrypto.de . The Reddit community for Emerald Crypto is https://reddit.com/r/emeraldcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emerald Crypto’s official Twitter account is @Emerald_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Emerald Crypto (EMD) is a cryptocurrency based on LiteCoin. It uses proof of work (POW) to create distributed trustless consensus and solve the double-spend problem. There are dedicated seed nodes for syncing into the right blockchain. Emerald Crypto uses 20 second block time for continuous confirmation of the transactions on its blockchain. The mining difficulty is retargeted after each block and is calculated by using the Dark Gravity Wave 3 algorithm. It is an open source project, that rebranded from Emerald to Emerald Crypto on August 04, 2014. “

Buying and Selling Emerald Crypto

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emerald Crypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emerald Crypto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Emerald Crypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

