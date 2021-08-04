Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.060-$4.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.30 billion-$18.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.16 billion.Emerson Electric also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.06-4.08 EPS.
Shares of EMR traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $100.66. 88,928 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,282,011. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.04. The company has a market capitalization of $60.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric has a 12 month low of $61.41 and a 12 month high of $102.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26.
Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 12.47%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.
Emerson Electric Company Profile
Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.
