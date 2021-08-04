Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.060-$4.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.30 billion-$18.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.16 billion.Emerson Electric also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.06-4.08 EPS.

Shares of EMR traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $100.66. 88,928 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,282,011. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.04. The company has a market capitalization of $60.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric has a 12 month low of $61.41 and a 12 month high of $102.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 12.47%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

EMR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen set a $97.44 price target on Emerson Electric and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Emerson Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.57.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.