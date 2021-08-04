Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Earns “Neutral” Rating from CIBC

CIBC restated their neutral rating on shares of Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$8.25 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Pi Financial increased their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$5.80 to C$6.30 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$7.20.

Shares of Endeavour Silver stock opened at C$6.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.38. Endeavour Silver has a 52 week low of C$4.00 and a 52 week high of C$9.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$7.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$43.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$42.01 million. Equities analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will post 0.1710119 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Endeavour Silver news, Senior Officer Dale Mah sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.79, for a total value of C$77,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$161,175.10. Also, Senior Officer Luis Renato Castro sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.51, for a total value of C$553,150.00. Insiders have sold 149,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,260,887 over the last ninety days.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

