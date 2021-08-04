Endor Protocol (EDR) Price Up 6.3% This Week

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 21% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 4th. One Endor Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Endor Protocol has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar. Endor Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.46 million and approximately $64,784.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $161.12 or 0.00404843 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001649 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000334 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003202 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001822 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00013397 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Endor Protocol Profile

Endor Protocol is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,468,902,336 coins and its circulating supply is 1,468,902,335 coins. The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

