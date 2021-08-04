Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) Receives $11.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

ENRFF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Get Enerflex alerts:

Shares of Enerflex stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $5.77. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,748. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.51. Enerflex has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $7.49.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.