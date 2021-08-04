Engie (EPA:ENGI) PT Set at €16.00 by Berenberg Bank

Engie (EPA:ENGI) has been assigned a €16.00 ($18.82) target price by Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 39.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ENGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.50 ($20.59) price objective on Engie in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.50 ($17.06) price objective on Engie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on Engie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. DZ Bank set a €15.50 ($18.24) target price on Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on Engie in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €15.51 ($18.25).

Engie stock opened at €11.48 ($13.51) on Wednesday. Engie has a twelve month low of €12.16 ($14.31) and a twelve month high of €15.16 ($17.84). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €11.81.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

