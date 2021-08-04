Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enlivex is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, developing an allogeneic drug pipeline for immune system rebalancing. Immune system rebalancing is critical for the treatment of life-threatening immune and inflammatory conditions which involve hyper-expression of cytokines (Cytokine Release Syndrome) and for which there are no approved treatments (unmet medical needs), as well as solid tumors immune-checkpoint rebalancing. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of ENLV opened at $8.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.70. Enlivex Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.49 and a fifty-two week high of $29.40.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. On average, analysts anticipate that Enlivex Therapeutics will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Enlivex Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $5,283,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Enlivex Therapeutics by 4.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Enlivex Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $267,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Enlivex Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Golden Green Inc. increased its position in Enlivex Therapeutics by 51.5% during the first quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 69,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 23,726 shares during the period. 6.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enlivex Therapeutics Company Profile

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It is developing Allocetra, an off-the-shelf cell therapy designed to reprogram macrophages into homeostatic state. Resetting non-homeostatic macrophages into homeostatic state is critical for immune system rebalancing and resolution of life-threatening conditions.

