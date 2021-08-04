Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) Receives C$2.16 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$2.16.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ESI shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.40 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.75 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.25 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.75 to C$1.40 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

ESI stock traded down C$0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$1.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,779. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.91. Ensign Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$0.45 and a 52-week high of C$2.50. The company has a market cap of C$274.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.92.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.31) by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$218.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$243.05 million. On average, research analysts expect that Ensign Energy Services will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

