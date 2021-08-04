EnterCoin (ENTRC) Price Tops $0.0123

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 4th. Over the last seven days, EnterCoin has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. One EnterCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0123 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. EnterCoin has a market cap of $70,254.46 and $28,987.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EnterCoin Coin Profile

EnterCoin (CRYPTO:ENTRC) is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. The official website for EnterCoin is entercoin.net . EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

EnterCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EnterCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EnterCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

