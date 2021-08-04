Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.74 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to announce $8.74 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.05 billion to $9.44 billion. Enterprise Products Partners posted sales of $6.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will report full year sales of $34.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $33.24 billion to $37.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $34.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.93 billion to $39.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Enterprise Products Partners.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share.

EPD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.64.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.6% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 26,587,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $585,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,695 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1,574.0% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,187,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $466,539,000 after acquiring an additional 19,921,384 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,705,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $411,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138,372 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,405,097 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $383,261,000 after acquiring an additional 715,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.5% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,714,144 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $324,006,000 after acquiring an additional 356,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.24. 168,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,912,570. Enterprise Products Partners has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $25.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.31%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enterprise Products Partners (EPD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.