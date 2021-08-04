EPAM Systems (EPAM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect EPAM Systems to post earnings of $1.63 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $780.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.88 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 18.17%. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect EPAM Systems to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM stock opened at $571.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $518.91. The company has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a PE ratio of 95.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.36. EPAM Systems has a 1-year low of $286.90 and a 1-year high of $571.35.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EPAM. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. EPAM Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $482.27.

In related news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.88, for a total value of $20,522,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,361,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,630,891.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 11,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.02, for a total value of $5,696,074.88. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,198 shares of company stock valued at $35,731,236. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Read More: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.