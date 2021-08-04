Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.620-$1.720 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion.Equifax also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.250-$7.450 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equifax from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Equifax from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equifax has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $223.11.

Shares of NYSE:EFX traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $257.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.25. The stock has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a PE ratio of 44.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.42. Equifax has a one year low of $135.98 and a one year high of $264.29.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.27. Equifax had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 22.38%.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

