Equitable Holdings, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:EQH)

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

Equitable stock traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $30.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,006,510. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.86 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.47. Equitable has a twelve month low of $17.33 and a twelve month high of $35.46.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equitable will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Equitable from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. upped their price target on Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Equitable in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.42.

In other Equitable news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $98,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

