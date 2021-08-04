Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ORLY)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $6.31 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $6.27. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $690.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.24 EPS.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 757.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.10 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ORLY. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $578.17.

ORLY opened at $612.50 on Monday. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1-year low of $424.03 and a 1-year high of $621.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $567.44.

In other news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total transaction of $506,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,916 shares in the company, valued at $17,638,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 5,486 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.99, for a total value of $3,351,891.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,555 shares of company stock valued at $23,240,567 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 162.4% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,679 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 847 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

