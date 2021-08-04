Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for VSE Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VSEC)

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of VSE in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.81. William Blair also issued estimates for VSE’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.99 EPS.

Get VSE alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised VSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of VSE from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

NASDAQ:VSEC opened at $47.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $600.39 million, a P/E ratio of 65.64 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. VSE has a 52-week low of $27.50 and a 52-week high of $53.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.05.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. VSE had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 1.05%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in VSE in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of VSE by 199.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of VSE by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,841 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VSE by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of VSE by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. VSE’s payout ratio is 13.69%.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified products and services aftermarket company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.