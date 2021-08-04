Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Travel + Leisure Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TNL)

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Travel + Leisure in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.12. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Travel + Leisure’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.65 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 5.33%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of TNL opened at $50.10 on Monday. Travel + Leisure has a twelve month low of $26.13 and a twelve month high of $68.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 1.93.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael Dean Brown acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.10 per share, for a total transaction of $52,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Herrera sold 600 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $36,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is -127.66%.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

