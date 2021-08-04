Esports Technologies (NASDAQ:EBET) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Shares of Esports Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBET) rose 1.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.28 and last traded at $23.15. Approximately 62,530 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 380,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.74.

The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.28.

About Esports Technologies (NASDAQ:EBET)

Esports Technologies, Inc, a technology company, develops and operates platforms that focuses on esports and competitive gaming worldwide. The company operates gogawi.com, a licensed online gambling platform, which is an esports/sportsbook that focuses on bettors located in Asia and Latin America. It also offers iGaming, which include online casino and table games, such as blackjack, virtual sport computer simulated games, and slot machines, as well as traditional sports betting.

