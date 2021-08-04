Evans Bancorp, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN)

Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Evans Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.95. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Evans Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.71 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Get Evans Bancorp alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Hovde Group cut shares of Evans Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evans Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Evans Bancorp stock opened at $38.71 on Monday. Evans Bancorp has a 12-month low of $21.78 and a 12-month high of $40.45. The firm has a market cap of $210.35 million, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. Evans Bancorp had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 14.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 317.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 138.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 67.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 6.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Evans Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 53.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $112,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,836,924.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Evans Bancorp Company Profile

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York and the Finger Lakes Region of New York State. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Evans Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evans Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.