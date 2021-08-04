Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Receives $165.00 Average PT from Analysts

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $165.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EVBG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

NASDAQ EVBG traded up $4.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.51. The company had a trading volume of 276,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of -56.45 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.60. Everbridge has a fifty-two week low of $100.17 and a fifty-two week high of $178.98.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.61 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 30.50% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 13,548 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total transaction of $1,529,569.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,599,252. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 723 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total transaction of $85,950.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,377,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,323 shares of company stock valued at $2,012,351 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Everbridge during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Everbridge during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Everbridge by 5,412.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Everbridge during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

