Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Everbridge, Inc. is a software company which provides communications and enterprise safety applications. The company’s applications include Mass Notification, Incident Management, IT Alerting, Safety Connection(TM), Community Engagement(TM), Secure Messaging and Internet of Things. It operates primarily in Boston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Beijing and London. Everbridge, Inc. is based in Burlington, United States. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on EVBG. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Everbridge currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $162.88.

Shares of EVBG opened at $139.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.65 and a beta of 0.74. Everbridge has a one year low of $100.17 and a one year high of $178.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.06.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.61 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 30.50% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Everbridge will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Everbridge news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 2,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total value of $265,911.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,000.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total transaction of $85,950.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,377,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,323 shares of company stock worth $2,012,351. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVBG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Everbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,317,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in shares of Everbridge by 29.0% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,124,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,251,000 after purchasing an additional 252,568 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Everbridge by 779.0% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 268,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,488,000 after purchasing an additional 237,600 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Everbridge by 37.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 486,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,896,000 after purchasing an additional 133,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Everbridge by 19.6% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 785,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,184,000 after purchasing an additional 128,914 shares in the last quarter.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

