Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $293.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Everest Re’s global presence, product diversification, capital adequacy and traditional risk management capabilities bode well. Consistent rise in premiums earned at Insurance segment will likely improve expense and loss ratio. Its Reinsurance segment remains well-poised for leveraging opportunities, stemming from continued disruption and evolution of reinsurance market. It boasts strong capital position, with sufficient cash generation capabilities supporting effective capital depoyment. It is lowering exposure to areas not meeting the right risk-return profile and effectively deploying capital to the areas that do, reposition portfolio by moving up fixed income credit quality. However, exposure to catastrophe loss induces volatility in underwriting profit. Also, high costs weigh on margin. Shares have underperformed the industry in a year.”

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RE. Citigroup cut Everest Re Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. cut Everest Re Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $277.88.

Shares of RE stock opened at $259.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Everest Re Group has a 52-week low of $193.02 and a 52-week high of $281.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.71.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $14.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.30 by $7.33. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 11.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Everest Re Group will post 29.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 83.11%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 75.4% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 7.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,406,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $354,508,000 after acquiring an additional 101,966 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 26,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,577,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

