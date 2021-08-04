Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) were down 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.81 and last traded at $22.06. Approximately 18,576 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 799,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.60.

Several analysts have commented on EVRI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Everi from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Everi from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Everi from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Everi in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -37.34 and a beta of 2.99.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. Everi had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a negative return on equity of 13,310.05%. The firm had revenue of $139.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.64 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Darren Simmons sold 15,253 shares of Everi stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $365,614.41. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,055.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Randy L. Taylor sold 49,859 shares of Everi stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $1,274,396.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,373,513.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,112 shares of company stock valued at $3,043,470. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Everi by 268.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 91,197 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 66,418 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in Everi by 4.1% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,867,475 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,575,000 after purchasing an additional 72,752 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Everi in the second quarter valued at about $1,968,000. Coe Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Everi by 25.0% in the second quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Everi by 0.9% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 53,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Everi (NYSE:EVRI)

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

