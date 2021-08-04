EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) PT Lowered to $45.00

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) had its target price decreased by Oppenheimer from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on EverQuote from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on EverQuote from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.00.

Shares of EVER opened at $25.13 on Tuesday. EverQuote has a 52-week low of $24.80 and a 52-week high of $56.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.67. The stock has a market cap of $715.58 million, a PE ratio of -52.35 and a beta of 1.35.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 19.74% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $105.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that EverQuote will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other EverQuote news, CRO Nicholas Graham sold 2,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total transaction of $81,203.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 51,099 shares in the company, valued at $1,612,684.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Craig Lister sold 2,770 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $83,903.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 48,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,546.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,950 shares of company stock valued at $1,392,342. Corporate insiders own 37.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in EverQuote in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 10,680 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EverQuote by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in EverQuote by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 138,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,162,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

