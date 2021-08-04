EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Hits New 1-Year High Following Strong Earnings

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $45.58 and last traded at $44.64, with a volume of 1637 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.52.

The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.27. EVERTEC had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 47.06%.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.42%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.43.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVTC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in EVERTEC in the fourth quarter valued at $35,829,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in EVERTEC by 18.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,442,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,527,000 after acquiring an additional 687,461 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 12.3% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,460,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,795,000 after buying an additional 378,979 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in EVERTEC by 215.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 515,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,253,000 after purchasing an additional 351,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,421,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,892,000 after buying an additional 338,229 shares during the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.55.

EVERTEC Company Profile (NYSE:EVTC)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.