EvidenZ (BCDT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.96 Million

EvidenZ (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. EvidenZ has a total market cap of $5.57 million and $1.96 million worth of EvidenZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EvidenZ has traded 3% lower against the dollar. One EvidenZ coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000368 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00060537 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002671 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00015365 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $332.44 or 0.00837509 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.68 or 0.00094928 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00043228 BTC.

EvidenZ Coin Profile

EvidenZ (CRYPTO:BCDT) is a coin. It launched on December 21st, 2017. EvidenZ’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,143,631 coins. EvidenZ’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma . EvidenZ’s official website is www.bcdiploma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

