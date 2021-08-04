Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a provider of mission critical water treatment solutions. The company offer services, systems and technologies to support customers’ full water lifecycle. Its operating segment consists of Industrial, Municipal and Products. Industrial Segment provides fully-integrated systems and service solutions. Municipal Segment provides engineered solutions and equipment for the treatment of wastewater, purification of drinking water and odor and corrosion control for municipalities. Products Segment sells differentiated technologies to a diverse set of water treatment system specifiers, integrators and end users globally. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is based in PITTSBURGH, United States. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Evoqua Water Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.22.

NYSE:AQUA traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.62. 964,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,211,061. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.21 and a beta of 1.88. Evoqua Water Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $35.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $369.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.15 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Rodney Aulick sold 12,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $436,103.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James M. Kohosek sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,489,219 over the last ninety days. 4.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,392,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,534,000 after acquiring an additional 192,916 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 787,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,257,000 after purchasing an additional 109,590 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $447,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 528.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 842,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,722,000 after buying an additional 708,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $567,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

