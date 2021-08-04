eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Shares Gap Up to $34.77

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.77, but opened at $38.00. eXp World shares last traded at $44.60, with a volume of 25,326 shares traded.

EXPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of eXp World from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of eXp World in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.67.

The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.79 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.24.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $583.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.79 million. eXp World had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The business’s revenue was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other eXp World news, Director Darren Lee Jacklin sold 15,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $526,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $1,065,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,263,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,301,051.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 264,500 shares of company stock worth $9,007,290 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of eXp World by 173.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of eXp World by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of eXp World by 200.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of eXp World in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of eXp World by 100.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.72% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

