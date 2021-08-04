Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.450-$6.600 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $160.57.

Extra Space Storage stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.73. The stock had a trading volume of 716,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Extra Space Storage has a fifty-two week low of $97.40 and a fifty-two week high of $178.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.02. The stock has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.20.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 46.33% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The firm had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

In related news, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total transaction of $47,942.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,701.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total value of $436,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,641. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,581 shares of company stock valued at $15,574,459 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

