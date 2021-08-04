Facebook, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $14.26 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:FB)

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Facebook in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now forecasts that the social networking company will post earnings of $14.26 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $12.90. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $405.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Facebook’s Q4 2021 earnings at $4.14 EPS.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%.

FB has been the topic of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.85.

Shares of FB opened at $351.24 on Monday. Facebook has a 1 year low of $244.13 and a 1 year high of $377.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $343.96. The firm has a market cap of $995.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total transaction of $25,519,049.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total value of $3,357,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 25,052 shares in the company, valued at $8,292,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,275,620 shares of company stock valued at $769,112,253. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 30.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 4.2% in the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 70.3% during the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 3.9% during the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Facebook by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 34,379 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

