Facet Wealth Inc. Raises Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 63.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,291 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,888 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 0.4% of Facet Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.4% in the second quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 32,792 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 26.5% in the second quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 89,211 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,218,000 after acquiring an additional 18,705 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 5.9% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 61,683 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,448,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.7% in the second quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,252,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $147.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.10 and a 52-week high of $150.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.82.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.